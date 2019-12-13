FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — P.O. box has been set up for the girlfriend of slain Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr.

Officer Carr was shot and killed while sitting in his patrol vehicle outside of the police department on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Friends of Officer Carr’s girlfriend, Madi Rader, have set up a P.O. box for those wanting to send messages of love or memories of Stephen for her to cherish.

Her friends say Madi loves Christmas more than anyone they know and they hope community members can send her some joy this holiday season.

If you’re wanting to send a Christmas card, share your memories of Stephen or just let Madi know she is loved and not alone, you can send your messages to the P.O. box below.

Madi Rader

P.O. Box 568

Fayetteville, AR 72701

Shelby Finch Since sharing the photo yesterday morning I have received hundreds of messages from people all over wanting me to pass along a message to Madi or a memory of Stephen. But I think it would mean so...

