FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — Several levee structures were impacted by last year's historic flooding.

With significant rain in the forecast, Little Rock’s U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gave insight on their conditions.

“It’s our number one priority within the district, is to do these levee repairs,” Colonel in the U.S. Army and Commander of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Eric Noe said.

Col. Noe said plans to strengthen the Lollie Levee are underway.

“That levee has been fully funded for planning, insuring, and design, already. And we are deep into that. We can expect to issue a contract award this summer, and hopefully have it constructed ahead of next spring,” Noe said.

He said forecasted rain isn’t expected to compromise the levee, but it is possible.

“I’m fairly optimistic we won’t have similar conditions this year that we did last. There’s always a possibility it could happen, and I don’t control mother nature. I just do my best to make sure we’re responsive to it and we’re communicating with all the local authorities,” Noe said.

Six levees were damaged in the flood of 2019, and they’ve been fully funded.

Now, the Corps is just waiting on better weather to make full repairs.

“I think we’ve got a really good shot at the system still being able to withstand anything that we might encounter in the coming year, and these repairs will be done in a timely manner,” Noe said.

In the meantime, residents should use caution when lots of rain falls.

“Be aware that, you know, if you’re not behind the levee you’re at increased risk,” Noe said.

As soon as weather conditions permit, they plan to put their focus on levees.

“We attend the same churches, our kids go to the same schools, and we take it very personally to protect the life, health, and safety of our fellow citizens out here,” Noe said.

