The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office received a donation of bullet and stab protective vests for two K-9s on the team, Csoki and Bruno.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office received a donation of bullet and stab protective vests from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vests will be utilized by two K-9s on the team, Csoki and Bruno.

This potentially lifesaving body armor is custom-fitted for four-legged K9 officers in law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S.