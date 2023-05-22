Pulaski County seeks input on future land use

As Pulaski County continues to grow, officials are looking to plan for the future by conducting a new land study and holding a series of public meetings for input.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — As Pulaski County has continued its growth, officials are looking to plan ahead for the future.

A new land use study is being conducted, and three public meetings will be held beginning on May 22 as officials look for your input on how to utilize it.

During these public meetings, residents can learn more about the land use study as well as provide any comments or ideas related to land use, development, and infrastructure, including transportation, recreation, and utilities.

After hearing comments and ideas from the community, the county will then move to the next phase.

“Right now, where we are in the timeline is community engagement, which means public vision meetings, getting responses from the surveys,” said Madeline Roberts, Pulaski County Director of Communications. “And after that, we'll start to develop the plan and then we will present that to the quorum court. We're looking at probably early 2024 when that plan will be available.”

Roberts added that whether you live in the city limits, or in the unincorporated areas outside city limits, they want to hear from you.

They hope that involving residents, stakeholders, and more in the study will lead to a better vision for the future.

“Part of the study will be we'll be also studying our growth in the county and the counties continuing to grow. So, it's very important that this study reviews that to see how we can best serve the needs of our growing county,” Roberts explained.

If you would like to participate in any of the three meetings, check out the dates and locations below:

Monday, May 22, 2023

6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Pinnacle View United Methodist Church 20100 Cantrell Road in Little Rock

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

6:30-8:30 PM

Higgins Community Center 3523 Slinker Road in Little Rock

Thursday, May 25, 2023

6:00 to 8:00 PM

North Pulaski Community Center 5705 W. Republican Road in Jacksonville

Residents can also learn more at the County’s Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, May 23 at 2 p.m. in the Pulaski County Quorum Court, at 201 Broadway in Little Rock.