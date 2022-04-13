Razorback Jaylin Williams given key to the City of Fort Smith

Razorback basketball star and Fort Smith native was given a key to the city by Mayor McGill after speaking at the Boys & Girls Club he use to attend as a kid.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Razorback basketball star and Fort Smith native Jaylin Williams was given the key to the City of Fort Smith by Mayor McGill.

On Wednesday night, April 13, at the Annual Youth of the Year Banquet hosted at the Evans Boys & Girls Club, Fort Smith Mayor McGill gave Williams a key to the city. Williams was also a guest speaker at the club he use to attend as a child.

Williams was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team as well as First-Team All-SEC this season. Williams also averaged 10.9 points and 9.8 rebounds, while averaging a double-double in SEC play. Williams also led the country with 54 charges taken.

Williams also helped lead the Razorbacks to their second consecutive trip to the Elite Eight this past season.

