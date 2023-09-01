Renovations on Lake Conway to begin

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will begin draining Lake Conway today as the first step in a new project to renovate the lake.

Crews will begin to slowly drain the lake in preparation for the project. In order to prevent flooding downstream and protect green tree reservoirs in the area, a single gate will be open at the dam for the foreseeable future.

The water is estimated to drop about 6 inches per week if there is no rainfall or inflow from feeder creeks.

As trees downstream become dormant this winter, officials will be able to open potentially up to eight more gates, which could drop the water level more than two feet per week.

While crews stated that this process may seem slower than expected, it's not too early to pull boats stationed in boathouses and docks out of the water to ensure they won't become stranded as the water level falls.

Boat traffic will be able to continue as usual, however, as the lake's level declines, it will become more hazardous.

Those out on the water have been urged to continue wearing a life jacket whenever they’re on a boat and be aware of stumps and obstructions under the water's surface.