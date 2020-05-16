BENTON, Arkansas — The COVID-19 pandemic brought unique challenges and heartache, but THV11 has been committed to finding the good in it all. Right now, it’s a booming strawberry business in Benton.

Wade Marshall calls himself the head tractor driver, but he is actually the co-owner of the Salt Box Farm. Marshall was nervous for weeks because he thought the health crisis would hurt sales.

When businesses across Arkansas started to reopen, cars full of customers quickly returned to Marshall's beloved farm. Lucky for business, the farm provides a great opportunity for families.

The kids can release some energy and stay socially distant from others while also picking strawberries to take home.

“With two acres, 47 rows, and 22,000 plants for people to pick from, there’s plenty of room to social distance,” Marshall said.

So, why Salt Box?

Marshall and his sister named the farm in honor of their mother, who loved New England’s saltbox style homes -- so much so, they built a home for her on the farm. Marshall now lives there with his family.

The Marshall family home at the Salt Box Farm in Benton

Theba Lolley

The Salt Box Farm isn’t new to the Benton community, but many "pickers" are first-time visitors. This is only the second year for the farm’s “U Pick It” program, which allows customers to explore the fields themselves.

If you want to go strawberry picking, time is running out. There’s only about a week left of strawberry season.

“Any day we’ve got ripe berries and the weather’s good, we’re out here,” Marshall said.

The Salt Box Farm is located at 2019 Johnson Ln. in Benton.

To stay updated on prime picking days, CLICK HERE to find the Salt Box Farm on Facebook.

