Scipio A. Jones High School honors former students from 1957 integration attempt

On September 9, 1957, six students made history for their attempt to integrate North Little Rock High School. Now a special banquet is being held in their honor.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Scipio A. Jones High School’s National Alumni Association will honor six former students who made history for their thwarted attempt to integrate North Little Rock High School on September 9, 1957— just before Little Rock’s Central High School was integrated on September 23, 1957.

The six students were Richard Lindsey, Gerald Persons, Harold Eugene Smith, Eugene Hall, Frank Henderson, and William Henderson.

A famous photo depicting the six students being taunted with racial slurs and obscenities made headlines and was viewed around the world.

The Alumni Association will host an All-Classes Reunion banquet on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 7-9 p.m. at the Wyndham Hotel at Riverfront Place in North Little Rock.

Banquet Chair Lee Jeffrey said, “We are proud to recognize this moment in history, and are grateful to NLR Mayor Terry Hartwick who issued a city proclamation supporting our reunion.”

Jeffrey graduated with the class of 1954— the year the Supreme Court ruled racial segregation in public schools unconstitutional.

“Even though we suffered legislative inequities and indignities of segregation, me and my classmates never thought of ourselves as being less than when compared to white students," said Jeffreys.

Three of the famous six students have passed away, and two suffer from illnesses that will prevent them from attending the banquet.

Harold Gene Smith will be the voice for his five comrades at the banquet, accompanied by family members representing those unable to attend.

Other distinguished speakers attending the banquet will include Arkansas Senators Linda Poindexter and Joyce Elliott.