Searcy opening new pickleball & tennis courts

SEARCY, Ark. — The City of Searcy announced the grand opening of a new set of pickleball and tennis courts on Friday, June 30.

The Courts at Berryhill feature eight pickleball courts and six tennis courts.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at noon, and guests can enjoy food, face painting, bounce houses, and door prize drawings while they explore the park.