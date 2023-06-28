Searcy opening new pickleball & tennis courts

SEARCY, Ark. — The City of Searcy announced the grand opening of a new set of pickleball and tennis courts on Friday, June 30.
The Courts at Berryhill feature eight pickleball courts and six tennis courts.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at noon, and guests can enjoy food, face painting, bounce houses, and door prize drawings while they explore the park.
At 3 p.m., there will be live radio broadcasts and music, followed by food trucks at 6 p.m. and a screening of the movie Luca at 9 p.m.