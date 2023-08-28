Searcy to be featured in Southern Living’s 2024 Cutest Christmas Towns

As Southern Living turns its spotlight toward Searcy, the community is ready to celebrate everything that makes their city so special during the holidays.

SEARCY, Ark. — On Monday, the Searcy Holiday of Lights Committee announced that the city is set to be featured in Southern Living magazine's 2024 “Cutest Christmas Towns” section.

Each year, the displays and events grow and attract new visitors thanks to the group of volunteers and local organizations who organize the Searcy Holiday of Lights.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Southern Living to our beloved Searcy Holiday of Lights,” said Tonia Hale, Holiday of Lights Committee Chair. “Our event has always been about creating magical moments for families and friends, and having Southern Living recognize and celebrate our efforts on a national level is truly an honor."

As Southern Living turns its spotlight toward Searcy, the community is ready to celebrate everything that makes their city special.

The beloved annual event includes dazzling light displays, carriage rides around the historic square, a Christmas display replica of the White County Courthouse, and more!

Not to be missed is the heartwarming Living Nativity, a realistic drive-through recreation of Bethlehem, with living characters and animals depicting the story of the birth of Jesus.

"Searcy has a long-standing tradition of coming together to turn our city into a Christmas wonderland,” said Mayor Mat Faulkner. “Being featured in Southern Living is a testament to the dedication and creativity of our community. We are excited to showcase our unique attractions, from the captivating light displays and carriage rides to the festive replica of the White County Courthouse."