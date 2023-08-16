The competition didn't include talent or tough questions, just smiles.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALMA, Ark. — There is a new queen in town. A beauty queen, that is. Alma Nursing and Rehab held a ‘Beauty Under the Sea Pageant’ on the afternoon of Aug. 16.

“It feels wonderful. It’s like a dream come true. When I was growing up, I always wanted to be Miss America. And I feel like I am today,” said Pamela Kimmons, the newly crowned beauty queen.

At 69 years young, Kimmons was the pageant winner. She is very excited to have been crowned queen, but was surprised to hear her name. She was one of eight beautiful ladies who competed in the pageant, getting her nails and makeup done and dressed up with flashy jewelry.

However, it wasn’t your typical beauty pageant. There was no talent competition or tough questions to answer.

“I'm very excited that I won the pageant today. We’ve looked forward to it, the people that are here that were also in it, and just getting to be dressed up and getting these gorgeous flowers and having friends and family here,” Kimmons said.

This is the first time they’ve held the pageant since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Activity Director, Robby Walls, says it was a wonderful experience for their residents and staff.

“Getting them to be in the room seeing all the dresses, they've just lit up like little school girls. They've had just so much fun playing dress up, really. One of them walks down the hallway just like oh my gosh, crying, just so excited,” said Walls.

Walls says they are thankful for all the donations from the community for the pageant. He says activities like this are important because it gives something for the residents to look forward to.

“We've talked about it all month, and then knowing that they're getting a wonderful crown, they're getting flowers, they got a dress, they got their hair done, they've been pampered, they've been spoiled. It's been wonderful for them, and they're just excited to know that they're getting to be a part of it,” he said.

Kimmons is excited to move on to the district pageant. She said she might get a new dress and new makeup the next time she competes.

The district pageant for the Arkansas Healthcare Association is Sept.15 at Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device