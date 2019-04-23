Most residents of Sherwood can now send a text message to 911 for emergency help when unable to make a 911 voice call, according to a Sherwood Police Department statement sent out Tuesday morning.
This service is not a replacement to an emergency voice call, but an "enhancement," Sherwood police said.
The service should be used in three specific situations:
1) The caller is hearing/voice impaired.
2) A medical emergency renders the person incapable of speech.
3) When speaking out loud would put the caller in danger, such as a home invasion, a domestic violence incident, or an active shooter scenario.
The Sherwood Police Department stated the following important information for residents to keep in mind if they send a text to 911:
- Customers should use the texting option only when calling 911 is not an option.
- Providing location information and nature of the emergency in the first text message is imperative.
- Text abbreviations, emoticons or slang should never be used so that the intent of the dialogue can be as clear as possible.
- Customers must be in range of cell towers in Sherwood. If customers are outside or near the edge of the county, the message may not reach an emergency operator.
- Texts to 911 from areas where the service is not available will receive a “bounce back” message telling them to make a voice call.
- Texts sent to 911 have the same 160-character limit as other text messages.
- Wireless customers who use Usage Controls should remove this feature to ensure full text-to-911 capabilities.
- The texting function should only be used for emergency situations that require an immediate response from police, fire or emergency medical services. For non-emergency situations, customers should contact the Sherwood Police Department by calling (501) 835-1425.
- Text-to-911 should only be used to communicate between emergency help and the texter. No pictures, video, other attachments, or other recipients can be appended to the message.