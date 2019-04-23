Most residents of Sherwood can now send a text message to 911 for emergency help when unable to make a 911 voice call, according to a Sherwood Police Department statement sent out Tuesday morning.

This service is not a replacement to an emergency voice call, but an "enhancement," Sherwood police said.

The service should be used in three specific situations:

1) The caller is hearing/voice impaired.

2) A medical emergency renders the person incapable of speech.

3) When speaking out loud would put the caller in danger, such as a home invasion, a domestic violence incident, or an active shooter scenario.

The Sherwood Police Department stated the following important information for residents to keep in mind if they send a text to 911:

Customers should use the texting option only when calling 911 is not an option.

Providing location information and nature of the emergency in the first text message is imperative.

Text abbreviations, emoticons or slang should never be used so that the intent of the dialogue can be as clear as possible.

Customers must be in range of cell towers in Sherwood. If customers are outside or near the edge of the county, the message may not reach an emergency operator.

Texts to 911 from areas where the service is not available will receive a “bounce back” message telling them to make a voice call.

Texts sent to 911 have the same 160-character limit as other text messages.

Wireless customers who use Usage Controls should remove this feature to ensure full text-to-911 capabilities.

The texting function should only be used for emergency situations that require an immediate response from police, fire or emergency medical services. For non-emergency situations, customers should contact the Sherwood Police Department by calling (501) 835-1425.