LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - About 200 Central Arkansas students will head back to school equipped with a new backpack and school supplies thanks to the efforts of a Southwest Little Rock Church.

On Sunday, July 29, South City Church hosted its 2nd annual SummerFest at its campus on I-30 and Baseline Road. The event included barbecue, bounce houses and a concert from the St. Mark Baptist Church choir.

Organizers concluded the event by distributing backpacks stuffed with school supplies to kids in attendance.

“We want our church to reflect what the community looks like,” South City Church lead pastor Drew Cline said. “This is not a big deal to give a backpack, but we hope they walk away knowing we care about them, that what we say we mean, that we're going to walk it out not just say something,” he said.

Many of the backpack recipients are part of Life Skills for Youth – an after-school program that serves at-risk students in Southwest Little Rock and helped organize SummerFest.

“We not only focus on literacy, and math, and homework, but we also talk to them about life skills, job readiness and what it takes to be a great citizen,” Like Skills for Youth Executive Director Larry Clark said.

South City Church is a “re-plant” of Temple Baptist Church that held its first service on Easter 2017.

