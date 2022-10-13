Springdale nonprofit helps combat domestic violence in the community

October is domestic violence awareness month. According to a study, on average 20 people are physically abused by a partner every minute.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Chase Family Foundation started this organization to give back to the community. But, for Susan Chase her reason to give is personal. Chase is not only a survivor of domestic violence but she's also a breast cancer survivor.

In 2008, Susan Chase started a nonprofit called The Chase Family Foundation. Every year, it hosts multiple charity events such as Help the Girls to donate undergarments to local women’s shelters.

“The women were so ecstatic, you know, and I decided right then and there that I’m going to have to start doing the Help the Girls every year," Chase said.

The reason Chase decided to donate undergarments was that 20 years ago, she was in an abusive marriage that she says almost killed her.

“I have two artificial jaw joints, 48 screws holding my face together and he broke my nose, he broke my tear duct, and I have a new tear duct made over here,” Chase recalled.

In support of local shelters, the Chase Family Foundation donated 730 bras and 1,104 panties this year for women who left an abusive situation.

The Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter relies on support from the community and the Chase Family Foundation’s large donations always play a major role.

“Those go directly to our clients so when a client comes to us, they often come with nothing with just the clothes on their backs, and for them to kind of have to start over and do all of that on their own would be very difficult. So, donations like Susan's allow us to be able to give nice things to help our clients,” said Stacy Seger, the development director of NWA Women's Shelter.

The shelter provides housing, counseling and advocacy services. Seger says every year almost half of their clients are children who come with their parents to escape an abusive situation. Their thrift store is a part of their program.

"In any average year, they bring in between $400,000 to $500,000 that goes directly back into the programs they offer for survivors here in Northwest Arkansas," Seger said.

Seger says some signs people can be aware of in recognizing domestic abuse are:

a sudden change in personality or behavior

withdrawal from social groups or family members

when the person does not show up to events anymore

To anyone who’s experiencing abuse, Chase says to put together an emergency plan.

“Take some clothes over to your friend’s house or someplace and store them when you can get out… that way you don’t have to pack and gather everything, you can just escape with your life and for your life.”

Seger says in the state of Arkansas more than one-third of our population will experience abuse at some point in their life. If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence you can call the local hotline at 479-246-9999 or head to their website.

