LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Some retailers are offering time for the more vulnerable customers during the coronavirus outbreak in the United States to shop without worrying about the crowds.

Officials have said older adults and people with pre-existing health conditions are more susceptible to the new coronavirus, so several stores are dedicating time or opening earlier specifically for those customers.

Here's a list of retailers in Arkansas that are offering a designated time for seniors:

Walmart-- Every Tuesday at 6 a.m., senior citizens will be able to enter the store before anyone else. They'll have a full hour to shop before regular store hours begin at 7 a.m. The store closes at 8:30 p.m.

Target-- Every Wednesday, the first hour of business is designated for seniors. The doors open at 8 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Kroger-- Monday through Thursday, the first hour of business is designated for seniors. The stores open at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Big Lots-- The first hour of each business day is designated for senior citizens. Stores are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Dollar General-- The first hour of each business day is designated for seniors. Store hours vary; most open at either 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Whole Foods-- Stores are open to senior citizens at 7 a.m. each day before the start of regular business hours at 8 a.m. Doors close at 8 p.m.

