The Stuttgart Police Department is asking for donations from the public for leftover plastic Easter eggs for next year's First Responders Care Easter Egg Hunt.

On April 20, with help from Stuttgart Fire Department and Southern Paramedic, the Stuttgart Police Department hosted First Responders Care Easter Egg Hunt.

With help from the community, there were over 7,000 eggs that were donated for the event.

According to Stuttgart police, this year was successful and they are looking forward to next year's event by asking the community to donate their leftover plastic eggs.

Donations can be dropped off at the Stuttgart Police Department or the Stuttgart Fire Department.

------

