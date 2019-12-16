LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As you’re out and about this holiday season the first thing on your list should be safety.

A martial arts center is giving people the skills they need to make it easier.

There are only 10 days left of shopping before Christmas.

But, in the rush of gift-giving, it’s important to be very aware of your surroundings and to trust your inner voice.

“We are in a world where we are increasingly unaware of what's going on around us.” Unity Martial Arts owner and instructor Tanner Critz said.

The center offers free self-defense seminars.

“We’re just looking for things that we can do for the community in general. Things that don’t require years and years of training but will let people have an introduction to self-defense,” Critz said.

Safety is something a 14-year-old says is very important.

“We live in a neighborhood where like we walk around a lot everywhere, and there’s always like a thought that someone could creep up behind me and I just want to know how to get away from that situation,” Hallie Johnson said.

Her mom agrees.

“They do want to walk to restaurants and Kroger and different places, you want your child to be able to do that,” Antoinette Johnson said.

During the holiday rush of shopping and gatherings, people become less aware of what’s going on around them, but predators will notice what you’re holding and what’s in your vehicle.

“Leave a lot of expensive things visible in our cars or just even packages that may very well have expensive things so people may want to break in our cars,” Critz said.

Instructors also teach people to be alert when any stranger is in your home, like a new neighbor or someone fixing your heater.

“Those are the sorts of situations that predators use to take advantage of our boundaries,” Critz said.

If you think someone’s lurking near your car in a parking lot, take the safe route.

“Be sure to have somebody come out there with you whether it’s a security guard or a baggage handler,” Critz said.

Knowing self-defense moves and practicing them regularly can also help you get out of a bad situation.

“It’s always in the back of your mind being a female that something could happen very easily,” Critz said.

There will be another free class at the center on Sunday, January 5th. Critz said they’ll also offer a new 5-week program that you can sign up for next month.