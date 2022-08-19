Temporary thermal water shut down in Hot Springs National Park

Thermal water service will be temporarily interrupted on Reserve Street and Hill Wheatley Plaza from August 22-26, while contractors install new controls.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Thermal water service will be temporarily interrupted on Reserve Street and Hill Wheatley Plaza from Monday, August 22, 2022, through Friday, August 26, 2022.

Contractors will install new controls for the thermal water collection and distribution system in Hot Springs National Park.

These new controls will enable the park to better collect and distribute thermal water and monitor its use.

This disruption will include the thermal water jug fountains in the area.

The Happy Hollow and Whittington cold spring fountains will remain open, however, they may experience temporary interruptions lasting up to one day.