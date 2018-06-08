PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) - For the third time in the last four days, an Arkansas police officer has shot and killed someone. The latest came early Sunday morning, August 5, in Van Buren.

Thursday, pastors from Indiana will be in Pine Bluff to talk about what's called the 'Ten Point Coalition.'

Community leaders wonder if this initiative can make a difference in the crime rate.

"It's extremely important that we bring tools into our city that will help us,” said Reverend Jesse Turner.

Crime in Pine Bluff has been an ongoing problem with no set solution.

“Crime and homicide especially has a tremendous negative impact on bringing businesses here, on bringing residents here, attracting them here,” said Turner.

The roundtable will be held at 6 p.m. at the New Saint Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church. The meeting is open to the public.

“They have gone in some communities over two years without a homicide in other

communities over a thousand days without a homicide. So we want them to come here and show us what they're doing,” said Turner.

He added that pastors in the area would take a ‘boots on the ground’ approach to crime and work alongside police officers.

State Representative Vivian Flowers will be attending the meeting. She said holding the roundtable is just the tip of the iceberg.

“The notion that this is all gang violence, or this is all drug violence, or it's all you know domestic violence or it's all youth is a misnomer,” Flowers said. She wants to see action taken to combat all areas of crime.

“We need to look at all of that, we need to be holistic, we need to be action oriented we need to place our money where our mouths are. City, state, and federal,” said Flowers.

