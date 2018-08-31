When we're facing the toughest battles of life, sometimes blessings come at the most unexpected times. For one woman in Cabot taking care of her family, that blessing came in the form of a cowboy.

James Cook, better known as Cowboy Cook, is a 66-year-old veteran with a lawn mowing business, Cowboy’s Lawn Service. It’s through his business, he answered a bigger calling from above.

"VA says I’m not disabled so I’m trying to prove to the VA they’re right cause I’m not going to stop working until the Lord says I got to quit," said Cook.

Recently, he answered a higher calling that came from Alisha Robison’s yard.

“It’s been a lot on me," said Robison.

Robison is facing life’s trials all at once.

“I’ve gone through two knee surgeries, my husband had a double bypass, my brother tore a muscle in his shoulder, my mom broke her heel," said Robison.

It’s made her the caretaker of the family and the caretaker of their six acres of property.

“I did all that with a push mower," she said pointing at her yard.

Wednesday after work, she was surprised to find a blessing.

"When I came home he was here," Robison said about Cowboy.

She met him two weeks earlier to give him some metal for his second business. When he showed up to her home, that’s when he saw a need.

“She says she uses a push mower to do all this and there is no way," said Cook.

That’s when he answered a call from God.

“The good Lord says were supposed to help each other," said Cook. “It don’t matter if you rich, poor, red, white, blue, or purple, were supposed to help each other."

Like Robison, Cowboy knows the trials of life.

"Forgive me Lord because I definitely called my Lord’s name in vain,” said Cook.

His biggest trial came in 2007. His 25 year old son ‘Cookie’ who just returned home from deployment, was killed in a motorcycle accident.

“Of all things, I mean he had a bomb hit right outside his window," said Cook.

Now, witnessing the trials of life hit Robison, Cowboy made it his business to be a blessing to someone else.

"I dropped over here an started mowing and I mowed until it rained," said Cook.

"He just started mowing and he said ‘the only thing you owe me lady is two words’ and I said ‘thank you’," said Robison.

