Thrasher Boys and Girls Club holds community Summerfest

Various community organizations and the Boys & Girls Club of Central Arkansas hosted the Community Summerfest to raise money for Thrasher Boys and Girls Club.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Thrasher Boy and Girls Club hosted its first Summerfest Program on Saturday. The event was held in order to raise funds to keep the club open for children in the local community.

When the pandemic began, they Boys and Girls Club was forced to shut its doors but it was finally able to reopen in the spring.

Due to budget constraints, the club has only been open three days per week, so the goal of the fundraiser was to raise enough money to re-open their indoor swimming pool and expand the programming for the youth within the community.