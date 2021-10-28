THV11 announced as media sponsor of annual Cattle Baron's Ball; tickets still available

American Cancer Society to host its premier Little Rock fundraiser at Heifer International. Guests can expect live music, signature cocktail and carnival games.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More than 120,000 Arkansans are living with cancer. That's why fundraising events are essential to raising awareness and funds for non-profit organizations that provide support and resources to cancer patients in our state.

The American Cancer Society of Arkansas will host its annual Cattle Baron's Ball this December. Money raised from the event will help fund the Transportation Grant Program.

The Transportation Grant Program provides rides for cancer patients getting to-and-from hospital or clinic appointments. In the last three years, the American Cancer Society (ACS) has given out $85,000 in Transportation Grants in Arkansas. That's over 18,000 rides.

ACS is always looking for local businesses or individuals to join the Transportation Train. "Even the best treatment can’t work if a patient can’t get there," according to the ACS website. Your efforts could be life-saving to an Arkansan currently fighting cancer. To volunteer, you will need the following:

A good driving record

A current, valid driver’s license

Proof of adequate automobile insurance

Completion of the American Cancer Society training course

Regular access to a computer, laptop, tablet computer

Schedule availability, typically Monday-Saturday

If you can't volunteer with the transportation program, you can still help by attending the Cattle Baron's Ball. It's a fun-filled night held at Heifer International in Little Rock set for Thursday, December 2. Guests are encouraged to wear their best cowboy hats, boots & denim jeans. CLICK HERE for ticket information.

During the event, ACS will honor Dr. Omar Atiq. He's the Pine Bluff doctor who gained national attention for forgiving $650,000 of debt as a gift to his patients.

Arkansas-based photographer and on-camera talent, Lauren McCullough, is this year's event chair. McCullough will also emcee the event.

"There will be carnival-style games for entertainment and great food and drink. I know that our chair, Lauren McCullough, is working with our sponsors at Tito’s Vodka on a signature drink," said co-chair and THV11 lifestyle contributor Mandy Shoptaw.

THV11 is a proud media sponsor of the 2021 Cattle Baron's Ball.