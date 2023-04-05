Conway police prepared to keep Toad Suck Daze safe

Toad Suck Daze will bring thousands to downtown Conway this weekend. Law enforcement officials say safety is a priority, and ensure they're staffed and ready to go.

CONWAY, Ark. — Toad Suck Daze kicks off in Faulkner County on Friday, and the big festival is known for bringing thousands of people to downtown Conway.

After a shooting at a local park on April 24, some folks have been a little concerned about safety at this year's event. Law enforcement officials explained that they are prepared to keep the crowds safe.

"We could have 100,000 people through our downtown attending the festival over the three days," Conway Chamber of Commerce Vice President, Jamie Gates said. "Beyond the mission of supporting education and community events, you know, our mission is for everyone to have fun."

Gates also emphasized that safety is the top priority.

"Safety is the top priority. We've adopted a number of best practices. You know, more than a decade ago, we moved into an incident command structure. It's the same emergency preparedness that all of our first responders and public safety organizations use," she added.

It's where you'll find first responders to help with any potential emergencies.

You can also expect to see several Conway police officers patrolling over the course of the festival.

"We will have between 11 to 14 officers patrolling the festival at any given time throughout the weekend. Officers will be working from 12:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon when the festival opens to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday night when the festival closes. Faulkner County Sheriff's Office will do security overnight," Conway Police Department Public Information Officer, Lacey Kanipe said.

She explained that the department is focused on keeping people safe this weekend, and they're also stepping up patrols in other parts of the city after two men shot at each other at Don Owens Sports Complex last week.

"We typically are always approved for overtime to work Toad Suck, but the recently approved overtime budget that the City Council approved is specifically for the baseball and softball fields in the city of Conway," Kanipe said.

She said the department is implementing its Crime Suppression Unit again after going without it for the last couple of years— it will consist of four officers who will concentrate on current crime trends in specific parts of the city.

"Due to recent pay raises and our ability to recruit and retain we're thankfully able to reintroduce it to our agency," Kanipe added.