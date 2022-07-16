Toad Suck Festival proceeds benefit Faulkner Co. animal shelter

Families and supporters came out to support the festival, which raised money for the Toad Suck Paw Friends Foundation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CONWAY, Ark. — Today, Arkansans came together in a very special way to celebrate the Toad Suck Summer Festival in Conway and raise money for a serious cause.

The event benefitted the Toad Suck Paw Friends Foundation, which funds the Faulkner County Animal Shelter.

Their mission is to raise money to support the daily operational needs of an animal shelter— without the use of a mandatory tax.

Activities at the festival included a petting zoo, bounce houses, mini golf, dunking booths, face painting, and more.

There was also a "Paw Kennel" where people had the opportunity to buy an animal, and save an animal.

Members of the community were called upon to help make the event fun and successful, including deputies from the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office.

If you are interested in learning more about this event or would like to know when upcoming ones will happen in the future, visit toadsuckpawfriends.org.