LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A police investigator’s job must go on, despite restrictions around us.

A difficult part of their job is finding answers to tough crime.

City Serve Little Rock is helping out by stepping up to help the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office do just that.

"It's a wonderful right hand of fellowship what they've provided,” said Lt. Mike Blain, PCSO investigator.

City Serve Arkansas donated hundreds of toy figures to the department Friday, going from the organization’s warehouse shelves into the hands of investigators.

"They are able to bridge that gap with the toys when they meet a kid and have to go up to a house,” said Tony Phillips, executive director of City Serve Arkansas.

That's in fact a large part of their job investigating crime, often having to interview children who've become witnesses.

Blain said these toys are like comfort tools and a very important piece to the puzzle.

"It's very important when we are speaking to children and we are needing the information that they have. It kind of takes their minds off the tragic incident they are involved with,” said Blain.

You often hear of organizations donating teddy bears for officers to give to children at traffic stops.

But these figurine toys are becoming more popular tools in police vehicles as investigators have since expressed the need.

"This is a tool that your preteens are into, the ones who might not care too much about a stuffed animal," he said.

City Serve has thousands of toy figurines in its warehouse, and with the new-found need, it plans to dispense them to other agencies.

"What we do on our end really helps them when they are out doing their job,” said Phillips.

