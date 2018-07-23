LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - College students will return to campus in less than a month.

While finding an apartment and getting a new tablet are high on many students' lists, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock recognizes that lots of them can't afford the most basic thing they'll need.

"The first day that I worked here, we had, I don't know…I feel like we had 12-15 orders within, like, a matter of, like, 20-30 minutes," said Lucee Lugo, UALR food pantry student worker. "So, even that was just seeing, like, wow, there really is a big need here for this."

On the first floor of UALR's Administration North building, you'll find the Trojan Marketplace -- a food pantry open to any student, professor or staff member.

"I mean, I didn't know that was a need here, but it really is," said Lugo. "And I would bet that it is among other college campuses throughout the state and throughout the country, as well."

Hard data is tough to come by, but national studies show that almost half of college students struggle to afford food. That led to the creation of the Trojan Marketplace in 2016, and awareness of it, is slowly spreading around campus.

"So, it's still sort of new," said Lugo. "But I think it's getting better. I think more people are starting to, like, see how it's actually helping people and meeting that need that we have here."

Lugo said many people expect college students to be too wealthy, to be hungry, and the same goes for faculty and staff.

"People come from all different walks of life," said Lugo. "There's some people that have six people living in their household with them. So, you know, they're also having to provide for their families, their grandchildren, you know, so, you really never know."

Anyone with a campus ID can fill out a form and get enough food for three days. The pantry has enough to feed the summer crowd, but a lot more people will depend on it shortly.

"Anything helps," said Lugo. "It doesn't have to be a big, expensive load that you brought, but even just a bag of canned goods really, really helps."

There are donation bins around campus, and you can bring food or money to the pantry. You can also email pantry@ualr.edu to coordinate a drop-off.

