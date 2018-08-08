CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) - A fresh start to the school year usually means and a fresh haircut. Several salons are cutting hair for a cause this week.

‘Help me work miracles’ is written on the wall of Conway’s ‘Salon Platinum.’ That’s what stylist Trish Duran says she’s doing.

“It gives me a big sense of purpose,” said Duran.

She said she has seen a need in the community.

“I have done free haircuts before, just to help somebody out,” said Duran, knowing what it’s like to want a helping hand. “Honestly being bullied before for my own hair whenever I was in school.”

The salon is participating in what’s called ‘United We Shear.’ The ‘shear-a-thon’ is an initiative started this year by the United Way of Central Arkansas.

Dozens of salons have set out jars, but they aren’t for your traditional tip.

“They come around and they give these jars out and we collect money for them for you know families who are less fortunate or need educational purposes,” said Salon Platinum owner, Samantha Shaw.

Back-to-school means salons full of kids getting new haircuts. So, the United Way felt this was a great way to raise funds with the help of busy salons.

The organization also helps the community with things like finding shelter and with utility bills. All the proceeds will go to Faulkner, Perry, and Van Buren counties.

“If anybody has the opportunity, or just you know some spare change come up here drop it in our jar the least little bit helps,” said Shaw.

