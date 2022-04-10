Victims of deadly fire at Shorter Garden College apartments identified

The victims of the deadly fire that took place on Tuesday, October 4 at the Shorter Garden College Apartments in North Little Rock have now been identified.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — On Tuesday, October 4, an early morning fire devastated the Shorter College Gardens Apartments in North Little Rock and left three dead.

The victims have now officially been identified as 64-year-old Wanda Freeman, 63-year-old Kenneth Jackson, and 71-year-old Allewese Childs.

Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department are actively working with Fire Marshals to continue investigating the incident.