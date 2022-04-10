Victims of deadly fire at Shorter Garden College apartments identified

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — On Tuesday, October 4, an early morning fire devastated the Shorter College Gardens Apartments in North Little Rock and left three dead.
The victims have now officially been identified as 64-year-old Wanda Freeman, 63-year-old Kenneth Jackson, and 71-year-old Allewese Childs.
Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department are actively working with Fire Marshals to continue investigating the incident.
Additional information will be released once it becomes available.