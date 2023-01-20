CAW confirms water shutoff scheduled at Big Country Chateau apartments

Central Arkansas Water confirmed that a water shutoff is scheduled for the second time at the Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water confirmed that a water shutoff is scheduled for the second time at the Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock.

An official notice was issued to tenants by Central Arkansas Water (CAW) on January 9 stating that they will end water services at the complex on March 1, 2023, and have no plans to resume water services beyond that point in time.

The last time a shutoff notice came out, management was able to pay an outstanding balance just in time— but tenants are still concerned.

“We notified residents well in advance to allow them time to prepare for the shutoff scheduled for March 1," said Doug Shackleford with CAW. "It is our hope that management works with CAW to resolve the situation and prevent the shutoff from occurring.”

In August of 2022, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau and its parent company Apex Equity Group.