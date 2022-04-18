After seeing a Facebook post of a dog stuck in a Lake Wister Dam, Wister Fire Department members sprang into action and conducted a rescue.

WISTEDT, Germany — A Facebook post grabbed the attention of many in LeFlore County with a dog being stuck in a Lake Wister Dam.

On Sunday, April 17, a white dog was filmed stuck near rushing water in the outlet at Lake Wister Dam. The dog was standing on a concrete flat but was pinned with nowhere to go as water rushed nearby.

Madison Renee says she saw the post and knew she wanted to help. Renee said she loaded up her family and took off to the dam and when she arrived many others saw the post and started to gather. All wanted to help but the dog was in a dangerous part of the dam.

"When we got there, there seemed to be no way to get down to her. Many of us were wondering how she even got stuck there? Either, she would have had to swim upstream, or she was thrown over, there would be no other way to get to the location that she was at, " Renee said. "We all stood around and watched her try to adjust in the current hoping she wouldn’t be swept under. That’s when this truck with several people in it showed up with the boat."

Aaron Capell, a volunteer firefighter with the Wister Fire Department, saw the post online and said texts went out to members of the department to gather everyone they could to help.

Members of the department, Aaron Capell, Brooks and Ryan Turnipseed, Cyle Cullers, John Henson, Joey Roberts, Daniel Kimble and Capell's best friend Bryce Tolleson were among those who showed up to rescue the dog.

Renee took video as the members tied a rope to Capell's boat and helped him push it out to the dog.

Capell said they had to notify the Army Corps to let them know to shut off the dam while the rescue happened so it would help keep the rushing water at bay.

Capell said the dog was scared when he reached her.

"Scared, skittish. I talked to her and eventually, she let me pet her," he said.

The dog was put in the boat and pulled back to shore. The members said the dog didn't appear to be hurt but what happened to her was tragic.

Capell agreed the dog was probably unwanted and thrown into the water. He also said there would have been no other way for her to get to the location where she was found.

Another rescuer, Mike Young, took the white dog to the Poteau Valley Humane Society where she can be adopted.

