World Changers repairing Little Rock one house at a time

Through World Changers, volunteers are able to help people in Little Rock make needed repairs on their homes.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, Little Rock city officials welcomed World Changers volunteers to the community for the 17th year.

Due to the pandemic, World Changers were unable to come last year. But this year, the group is tackling a handful of homes in the community.

"Most of the projects in Little Rock are going to be painting rehabilitation projects, which means painting, scraping, cosmetic stuff mainly," said Forrest Parker, a summer staff member. "It's not going to be any roofing or any major construction."

Parker also said there were a lot of younger kids on these projects, like high schoolers and middle schoolers, so they don't want to put them at risk of any potential danger.