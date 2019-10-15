LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Worth Magazine, Little Rock is one of 10 cities to watch in 2020.

The magazine states:

"Fundamentally, Little Rock has a healthy economy based on agriculture cultivation and distribution, aviation-- (...) shipping (...) and, to a lesser degree, biotech."

The article is exciting to Arkansans, not just because Little Rock made a good list, but because it highlights what the city does right.

The city is constantly attracting new businesses, it offers a lower cost of living, and it gives a higher quality of life in general.

If you haven't heard of "Worth Magazine," it's geared toward investors and offers insight finance and entrepreneurship.

While this isn't the first list Little Rock has made, it's a nice reminder that this city is attracting the right kind of notice.

Outside Magazine named Little Rock one of the "12 Best Places to Live in 2019." Southern Living Magazine named Little Rock's SoMa neighborhood a "Next Great Neighborhood" back in 2014.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. shared the article saying, "Others are noticing Little Rock is on the rise... and we'll keep building on this momentum."

Only three other southern cities made the list: Charlotte, N.C., Greenville, S.C., and Montgomery, Ala.

