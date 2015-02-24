Yard waste collection temporarily suspended in Little Rock

The City of Little Rock Public Works Department announced that all yard waste collection will be temporarily suspended due to a shortage of available garbage trucks.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, January 11, the City of Little Rock Public Works Department announced that all yard waste collection will be suspended throughout the city.

The decision came due to a shortage of garbage trucks— with all available trucks being used to cover garbage routes.

The City’s Fleet Services Department came across some supply chain issues and is working to get additional trucks on the streets as soon as possible.

The City will update residents once normal yard waste pickup resumes and provide notice of when delayed routes will be covered.