LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Parents and guardians across the state are preparing for one of the biggest shopping events of the year: the 2018 Arkansas Tax-Free Holiday.

The event begins Saturday, Aug. 4 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 5 at 11:59 p.m. During this 48-hour period, state and local sales tax will not be collected on a variety of items, including clothing, footwear, accessories and school supplies.

The deal only extends to clothing and footwear less than $100 each, and clothing accessories and equipment less than $50 per item.

There are no cost limits on school supplies, art supplies and instructional materials.

To see the full itemized list of exemptions, click here. You can also contact customer service representatives at 501-682-7104.

