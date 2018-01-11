COTTON PLANT, Ark. (KTHV) - While patients are waiting for medical marijuana to be available, the five cultivation facility teams are busy constructing their green houses where the marijuana will be grown. With these facilities comes opportunities for employment.

The Bold Team LLC facility is currently under construction in Cotton Plant and within months will begin growing medical marijuana. Saturday they're working with the mayor to give locals an opportunity to learn about the jobs this creates.

"What we told Cotton Plant is we want to give them the first chance, opportunity to come for the jobs here," said Robert Lercher, Director of Customer Relations, Bold Team LLC.

Initially, Bold Team is looking to hire 20 to 25 people in a range of jobs.

“All across the board, there will be growers, trimmers, accountants, I.T. folks," said Lercher.

The team hopes to have the facility up and running by January 2019 with medical marijuana available for patients by April or May.

Jobs will be posted online later this month.

The cookout Saturday is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 895 Industrial Park Rd. in Cotton Plant, Ark.

