Conway County Emergency Management is having a sand bag operation today at the Conway County Road Department located at 33 Southern Valley Drive in Morrilton.

Residents will need to bring some form of identification and proof that you are a Conway County resident, some forms of proof are utility bills and drivers license. Residents will be required to show proof of residents and identification before they can pick up sand bags.

The event started today at 10 a.m.

For more information contact the Conway County Office of Emergency Management.