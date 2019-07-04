Grocery shoppers in Faulkner County put a little bit more groceries in their baskets Sunday.

"A total of 17 churches have actually said, 'hey we want to participate and help,' and they're coming out to shop as well," Director of PR for Conway Ministry Center Laura King said.

The Conway Ministry Center held what's called 'Feed the Need' for the 4th time to help fill their Store House.

It's the ministries free pantry for people in need.

"We actually go through over 2,000 pounds of food a week," King said.



Churches, organizations and individuals shop at participating grocery stores in Faulkner County.

Shoppers are given a list of things needed, like canned meat and peanut butter.

"People come in to grocery shop, they pick up a few extra items, drop them off with volunteers," King said.

Area churches collect the food items at each of the eight participating grocery stores.

"We want to do the best we can to help folks, and this is just a great practical opportunity and a practical way for us to get involved in the community," First Baptist Teaching Pastor Kyle Cochran said.

One shopper said he's helping to fill baskets because he knows what it means to need a helping hand.

"I think it's important to not just do it during the holidays because there's people that need help all the time. I've been there myself," Shawn Lubert said.

King said it's important they collect as much food as they can before they're busy season starts.

"We are trying to restock our pantry getting ready for summer. Arkansas has one in four kids that are food insecure and so our pantry sees an increase in the summertime," King said.

Click here for more ways to donate and to see the center’s ongoing needs.