Conway Police Department are looking for a man accused of harassing several women in Conway.

Jeffrey Hergert is known to pose as a door to door salesman. He is currently on parole for a similar conviction. Police believe he is driving a gray Nissan Rogue.

Conway Police posted on Facebook said," If you encounter him please don't engage him, instead call police immediately."

If you have any information on Hergert's whereabouts please call Conway Police Department at 501-450-620.