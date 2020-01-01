CONWAY, Ark. — A Conway man has spent many years living with Multiple Sclerosis, but this year he was also diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gherig’s Disease.

For the Nobles family, every day with their father, Greg, is a treasured moment.

"I was first diagnosed 16 years ago with MS," said Greg Nobles.

Life has been a challenge since, but it was this January when his health began to decline severely.

Greg lost all mobility. After getting treated for his symptoms and not seeing a difference is when neurologists confirmed Greg also suffers from ALS, a nervous system disease weakening muscles with no cure.

"Doctors have never seen a patient with both before,” said Bailey Smith, Greg’s daughter. “Being diagnosed MS first, we got 15 good years with him versus the ALS now.”

Once active and known as one of the best hairstylist in town, Greg’s now homebound hoping for relief from the pain he endures.

"My husband passed away from ALS in 2004, so I know the journey they are going on,” said Diana Kirkland, a hair client of Greg’s.

Kirkland knew she needed to do something for the Nobles.

She owns Legacy Acres in Conway.

This week she’s preparing her space for a fundraising event Friday night to raise money so Greg can receive stem cell therapy, an expensive procedure done in Mexico, but one that will reduce his discomfort.

"If I could just get some mobility back, it's worth it,” said Greg.

Greg has already received two rounds of stem cell therapy.

Fortunately, he’s starting to notice relief in his left leg.

But with ALS, he’s given 3 to 5 years to live, but with a community coming together to help, his family hopes that love and support will give them more time with him.



"It means everything to us,” said Smith. “To continue to get stem cells for us, my babies to see my dad keep fighting.”

Greg Nobles Fundraising Dinner is at Legacy Acres, 100 Legacy Acres Drive, in Conway on Friday night beginning at 6 p.m.

Everyone is invited. The event will have live music, a silent auction, catered food provided by Catering By S and I.

There will also be a donation table set up for a stem cell therapy fund.