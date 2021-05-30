Arkansans gather in Conway for second annual 'Peace in the Park'

The event was hosted by Future Through the People, a local Black Lives Matter group. The organization donates clothes, food, and other items to families in need.

CONWAY, Ark — In Conway people spent Memorial Day weekend outside for an event organizers hoped would bring the community closer.

The 2nd annual 'Peace in the Park' was hosted at 5th Avenue Park by Future Through the People, a local Black Lives Matter group.

The new organization accepts donations. They use the money to fund a store where they give away free clothing, food, and other items to families in need.

Additionally, the group performs a monthly clean up of different areas.

"The theme is unity for the whole community. Getting everybody out for a good time," Tap Binns, the president of the organization, said. "With so much stuff going on in the world we need a time where people can come together, have a good time smile, and have fun."

He said their organization stands up for everybody.

VIDEO: Future Through the People held their second annual Peace in the Park event to bring unity to the community 💕 in Conway.



A part of that was their monthly pop up shop where they give away FREE clothes & other items to those in need. pic.twitter.com/mzkdiHZddM — Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) May 30, 2021

Alexzandra Miles is a team member for Future Through People and helped organize the event that included free food, a bounce house, painting, raffle giveaways, and games.

She said the connections made at the events are crucial and help bridge the gap between neighbors.

"We are all like a minute away sometimes from situations that we can't get out of, so being able to be there for people is really important," Miles said.

John Cox and his wife Caitlyn have been coming to the store over the past few months, but attending 'Peace in the Park' was a first for them.