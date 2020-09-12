There have been over 18,000 positive COVID cases in Arkansas schools since class began

From virtual changes to COVID-19 cases to quarantines, this school year in Arkansas started with major hurdles.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The challenging— and even historic— semester is almost over for Arkansas students.

From virtual changes to COVID cases to quarantines, this school year started with major hurdles.

Education Commissioner Johnny Key said he's looking back to learn from what they've done.

"I look back to try to learn from some things, not to second guess what we did before, but to really inform us on what we need to do moving forward," he said.

Key explained he's not looking at the fall 2020 semester and wondering, "what if?" Instead, it's "what's next."

"The impact of COVID will be with us into the next school year. What do we need to do to make sure next year when we start, it's better than where we are now," he said.

According to the department of health's data released Monday, since the start of the school year in August there have been over 18,000 cumulative school-related COVID-19 cases.

Key said over 12,400 of those were students and about 5,300 were staff and teachers.

"It's substantial, absolutely, and we don't diminish the importance of that or the critical nature of looking at those numbers. That's why we've said all along though that the data has to drive those decisions," he said.

The department of education relied on that weekly data and never wavered from the idea that it was up to each individual district to decide how to carry on with learning, according to Key.

"To make a decision that would've affected every student in every part of the state when maybe it wasn't necessary, that would've been the wrong decision," he said.

Over the last four months, Secretary Key said he was surprised the state hasn't had more schools shift to online instruction.

Out of 187 districts across the state, about 29% made a district-wide shift to virtual learning.

"The district by district, region by region approach that we have adopted, really has helped us keep kids in school," he said.

After a semester full of a series of challenges, for Secretary Key the biggest hurdle wasn't the nuts and bolts but powerful emotion.

"No matter how much effort is put into reassuring people that things are in place, that fear is always with us, so overcoming that fear has been the biggest challenge but it's going to remain the biggest challenge," he said.