LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Pumpkin season is here, and families from all over are making weekend trips to the pumpkin patch. But for farmers prepping for the season, it wasn't easy this year.

"It was kind of a hard year for growing pumpkins in Arkansas," said Randy Motley, owner of Motley’s Pumpkin Patch in Little Rock. “It was tough the weather always plays a role of pumpkins in Arkansas and this year was no exception.”

Even though the wet weather impacted pumpkin growth this year, Motley said there’s no need to worry.

“We always have to bring some pumpkins in, but this year we had to bring a few more in than normal, we grow some, we bring some in,” said Motley. “There’s plenty of pumpkins to choose from.”

Besides having fields of pumpkins to choose from, thousands of families who set a record-breaking year at Motley’s this weekend had fun doing multiple activities.

“We just came out to enjoy time with the family, enjoy some of this pretty fall weather,” said Jonathan Covington. “It’s a lot of fun, there’s a lot to do, a lot to see and it’s family-friendly. They have wagons for the kids which is great. So if you come out, forget your stroller, you can put your kids and pumpkins in the wagon.”

“We have hayrides, a petting zoo for the kids, we have a pirate ship to play on, the new jumping pillows are a new hit, pig races, and some great food,” said Motley.

If you are visiting Motley's they are open every weekend in October. General admission is $8.95 at the gate.

There are also many other pumpkin patches located across the state.

