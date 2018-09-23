EUREKA, Mo. — Could you spend 30 hours in a coffin?

Fright Fest at Six Flags St. Louis is ramping up the spooks this Halloween season with a contest that’s ‘to die for’—a 30-hour Coffin Challenge to celebrate 30 years of screams.

Six people will be chosen to spend 30 hours in a coffin from 1 p.m. Saturday, October 13 until 7 p.m. the next day.

Six Flags described them as “deluxe, 2’x7’, slightly used coffins.”

Participants can bring a friend, but once the park closes the only company they’ll have will be some of the Fright Fest Freaks, who will be lurking in the darkness.

Coffin dwellers will get a six-minute bathroom break every hour. Anyone who creeps out of the coffin outside of those breaks will be eliminated from the contest.

Six Flags will provide breakfast, lunch and dinner in “bed,” and there will also be phone charging stations available.

Participants need to bring their own pillows and sleeping bags or blankets.

So, what do you get for spending 30 hours in a coffin? One person will get $300, but everyone who makes it through to the end will get 2019 Gold Season Passes, a Fright Fest prize package, two VIP Haunted House passes, tickets to ride the Freak Train and–of course—their coffin.

Yes, participants get to keep their coffins.

Do you think you can spend 30 hours in a coffin? Six Flags St. Louis is taking applications through October 3. For full details and to register, click here.

