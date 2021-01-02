Craighead County woman claims $2 million lottery prize

Carolyn of Jonesboro is a millionaire after claiming a $2 million Powerball prize after purchasing her ticket at a Quick Stop in Jonesboro.

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. — Carolyn of Jonesboro is a millionaire after claiming a $2 million Powerball prize after purchasing her ticket at a Quick Stop in Jonesboro.

According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery in Little Rock where Carolyn claimed her prize, she played numbers 1 and 2 for her and her brother's birthday, and the Powerball number randomly selected by the computer.

“I called my brother to confirm,” she said. “He asked me to read off the numbers on my ticket, and he compared to the winning numbers and told me I was a big winner.”

The grand prize winner of Saturday’s $33.2 million Powerball jackpot was from New Jersey.

The Arkansas winner said she plans to buy a house and help her mother and brother by paying off their houses

“This is a true blessing,” she said. “And to think I doubled my prize by paying one more dollar for the Power Play. Amazing!”

Quick Shop located on Caraway Road in Jonesboro will receive a 1 percent commission of $20,000 for selling the winning ticket.