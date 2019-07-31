The Pope County Sheriff's Office is still searching for one of the suspects wanted for a shooting in Atkins on July 31.

Police have arrested Nathan Campbell in connection to the shooting that occurred in Atkins on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the search continues for 29-year-old Dustin Davenport, who is also believed to be responsible for the shooting.

Police say that Davenport has a new tattoo under his left eye.

Three warrants have been drawn up so far, and more could be coming.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Pope County Sheriff's Office at (479)-968-2558.