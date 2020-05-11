1 dead, 1 critically injured after early morning shooting in North Little Rock

North Little Rock police officers responded to the area of Pine Street to investigate gunshots they heard while patrolling the area.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At approximately 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, North Little Rock police officers responded to the area of Pine Street to investigate gunshots they heard while patrolling the area.

Once on scene, they found two adult males suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.

Robert Smith, 22-year-old victim, died at the scene, while the other 21-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. He is currently in critical condition.

The NLRPD believes this is an isolated incident with no threat to the general public.

NLRPD Detectives are asking that if anyone has any information in this case to please call Detective Jones at 501-771-7151 or the NLRPD Tip Line at 501-680-8439.