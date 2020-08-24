1 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting in Hot Springs, police investigate

Officers with the Hot Springs Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Twin Points Road.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — On Friday, August 21, officers with the Hot Springs Police Department responded to Twin Points Road in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival officers made contact with the home owner who said there were people shot inside. Officers entered the residence and found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.

Tyson Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.