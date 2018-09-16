JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) – On Saturday, Sept. 15, at 10:38 p.m., officers with the Jacksonville Police Department responded to Stanphil Road, in reference to an aggravated assault.

Upon arrival, officers located one male victim, who had been stabbed. Another victim was located on the ground with the suspect on top, holding a knife at the victim’s throat.

Officers demanded the armed suspect to put down the knife, and the suspect refused to do so.

In defense of the victim, an officer fired two shots from his duty issued firearm, which struck the suspect in the right shoulder blade and middle of the left side of his back.

Officers immediately rendered first aid measures on the suspect until Jacksonville EMT services arrived. The suspect was pronounced dead at scene.

The victim who was stabbed, was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Jacksonville Police Department Officer has been relieved of his duties, and has been placed on administrative leave, until further notice following department policy.

Jacksonville Criminal Investigations has taken over the investigation. Prosecuting Attorney will review the file once the investigation is complete.

