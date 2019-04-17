LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, one person is a dead and two others are hurt after an early morning shooting in Little Rock.

Police say it happened early this morning, April 17 around 1:15 a.m. on Cross Street and Roosevelt.

Police said a man was found dead in a car from multiple gunshots wounds, along with two other victims at the scene. Those victims have been transported to a local hospital and are in critical condition.

Little Rock police are now looking for a suspect in a dark color sports car. They are continuing to get more details on the incident. Investigators remained on scene throughout the morning.

This is the City's 14th homicide this year.

More on this story as it develops.