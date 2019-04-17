LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, one person is dead and two others are injured after an early morning shooting in Little Rock.

Police say it happened early this morning, April 17 around 1:15 a.m. on Cross Street and Roosevelt where it was reported that multiple gunshots were heard.

Police said Jose Castro, 31, was found dead in a white Chevrolet suburban from multiple gunshots wounds.

There were two other victims at the scene, Randy Canela and Arnaldo Marengo, who were also suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to reports.

Little Rock police are now looking for a suspect in a dark blue Chevrolet Camaro.

They are continuing to get more details on the incident. Investigators remained on scene throughout the morning.

This is the City's 14th homicide this year.

More on this story as it develops.